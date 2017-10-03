Bexel Adds AJA Recorders and Storage Cards to Inventory

BURBANK, CALIF.—NEP Broadcast Services company Bexel is increasing its inventory with AJA products, specifically the Ki Pro Ultra Plus multichannel recorders and the Pak Media PAK1000 1 TB solid-state drives storage card. According to the official press release, Bexel has added 20 Ki Pro Ultra Plus units and 80 Pak Media PAK1000s.

Ki Pro Ultra Plus

The Ki Pro Ultra Plus is a multichannel recorder and player with a built-in HD LCD monitor, allowing for simultaneous recording of up to four HD channels or single-channel recording of 4K or UHD content. It supports all Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD MXF formats and large raster, high-frame-rate workflows, with connectivity options including 3G-SDI, fiber and HDMI 2.0. The Ki Pro Ultra Plus is also portable and can be rack-mounted in 2RU.

AJA’s Pak Media PAK1000 is a high-capacity SSD storage device in protective housing and with a USB 3.0 connection. Ki Pro Ultra Plus users can capture up to 1 TB of content directly to the PAK1000 for recording in up to 4K at 60p in Apple ProRes HQ.

This investment in AJA products enables Bexel to equip its customers for recording up to four PAK1000 SSDs with every Ki Pro Ultra Plus, according to Bexel.