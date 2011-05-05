Bexel acquires EVS XT3 servers, expands inventory

Bexel has increased its inventory of new EVS broadcast equipment. In addition to acquiring new XT3 servers, Bexel has upgraded its support inventory of IPDirectors, data base servers and XFile products.

Beginning this summer, Bexel will offer clients the third- and next-generation EVS XT servers. The XT3 offers up to eight channels as well as the enhanced speed and reliability of solid-state drives in its redundant storage array.

Best known for its compatibility with several control protocols and its ability to record in multiple third-party codecs, the new XT3 includes enough capacity to support two super-motion streams per mainframe and up to six channels for 3-D/dual-link applications. In addition, the XT3 includes physical ports for modular storage expansion.

In addition to purchasing the new XT3 equipment, Bexel has also upgraded its IPDirector Media Management Workstations, an integrated suite of software applications that enables the management of audio and video in live, near-live and any studio production environment, which now features the Intel i7 processor.

Whether in a production studio, on a large-scale remote broadcast or at a post-production house, the IP Director software suite creates a powerful front-end interface for a network of XT production playback servers. The application offers a gentle learning curve for users and provides an assortment of tools for working with large-scale digital media collections.