Best of Show Awards Digital Supplement Now Available

The Best of Show Awards digital supplement is now available to read and download. The ebook showcases all of the entries from this year’s awards program that took place around the virtual IBC Showcase earlier this month.

The awards, which recognize the products and technologies that broadcast providers launched and demonstrated around the show, are supported by four of Future’s leading media technology brands: TV Technology, TVBEurope, Pro Sound News and Radio World, and are judged by an independent panel of industry and Future market specialists.

“We’ve had a terrific turnout considering the virtual nature of the current trade show environment, which is fantastic because it’s important that product development and innovation continues to receive the visibility it deserves despite the lack of physical events,” said Future B2B group content director, James McKeown.

“Every year the level of entries goes up a gear and 2020 is no exception. The quality and agility of the tech and solutions on show this year is testament to the work being done by product and R&D teams throughout this community, and our sincere congratulations go to the winners and all of those nominated for an award.”

Download the full Best of Show Awards digital supplement here.