Beijing Television powers 3-D OB production truck with EVS XT3 servers
Beijing Television has outfitted its new 3-D OB unit with EVS XT3 servers as well as IPDirector and XFile software.
The truck is designed as a general purpose unit but will primarily be used for sports production, enabling the network to cost effectively capture and broadcast sporting events in both 2- and 3-D.
The truck is equipped with 10 HD cameras, including two Sony 3-D cameras and two super slow motion cameras. Six of the cameras can be combined to create three 3-D cameras. The EVS XT3 servers can be configured to support both HD production and simultaneous 2- and 3-D production.
For HD production with 10 HD cameras, two XT3 servers are used in an eight-channel HD configuration with Beijing Television's main and back-up Sony switchers. For simultaneous 2- and 3-D production with five 3-D cameras and four 2-D cameras, the XT3 servers are used in a six-channel 3-D configuration. One switcher produces the 2-D signal while the other operates in 3-D mode. The Sony switcher's DVE board combines the 2-D camera signals to create 3-D signals.
Beijing Television's operators maintain control over their productions with the EVS IPDirector suite of production content management applications, while material is archived during capture using the EVS XFile application.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox