Become an IBC Pick Hits judge

Ever wanted to be one of the Broadcast Engineering Pick Hits judges?



The magazine is seeking experienced engineers and technical managers to become one of a select few to serve on this year’s IBC Pick Hits judging panel. Participants must be actively involved in the broadcast, production, cable or satellite industries. In addition, you must attend the IBC convention for a minimum of three days and be available for a brief afternoon meeting on Monday, Sept. 13.

If you’d like to be considered, send a note to editor@broadcastengineeringworld.com. The subject line must read “IBC Pick Hits Judge.” Include a brief description of your current job.