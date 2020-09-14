BeckTV Assists in Rocky Mountain Public Media’s New Broadcast HQ

AUSTIN, Texas—The opening of Rocky Mountain Public Media’s (RMPM) new broadcast and operations headquarters got a big hand from BeckTV, the company has shared.

The Buell Public Media Center is being called the “State Capitol of Public Media” and is located in Denver’s Arapahoe Square neighborhood. BeckTV played a role in providing essential systems design, installation and integration for the facility, including upgrades to prior technology by BeckTV.

Among the new technologies included in the Buell Public Media Center are an HD video core from Evertz with AES67 and Dante audio, IP-based Axia Audio consoles from Telos Alliance and HD PTZ cameras from Panasonic. Also, PBS network programming and NPR audio services are downlinked from 4.5m and 3.8m rooftop antenna packages from Efficient Antenna Systems.

In addition to its broadcast facilities, the Buell Public Media Center features the Colorado Media Collaborative, a new-era newsroom designed to support 100 local journalists. There is also a 124-seat Masterpiece Studio, a green screen studio, a broadcast studio for live performances and a learning center.

RMPM began utilizing the Buell Public Media Center in May.