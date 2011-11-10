Beat the Traffic, Cross MediaWorks Team Up



SANTA CLARA, CALIF. and NEW YORK: Beat the Traffic and Cross MediaWorks, a media ad sales and firm, are together offering television stations a new option for acquiring Beat the Traffic’s interactive 3D traffic maps for broadcasters. This partnership enables stations that either do not currently produce traffic reports or wish to enhance their current broadcasts trade airtime for Beat the Traffic’s tools, in addition to other goods and services.



Key to the partnership will be Apex Media, a Cross MediaWorks company with a 20-year history of “helping broadcasters and cable outlets use their airtime inventories to purchase special products and services that can be used to attract viewers and advertisers,” the pair said. More than 500 U.S. broadcast operations are said to use Apex by trading inventories ranging from 10-second direct response spots to 30-minute infomercial segments. A second Cross MediaWorks company, TelAmerica Media, aggregates spot inventories from local stations to develop targeted media buys for advertisers.



Stations that sign up with Apex Media will be able to use their airtime to obtain Beat the Traffic’s animated 3D maps and interactive tools.



