BBG Lists Its Award Winners

WASHINGTON—The Broadcasting Board of Governors listed its journalists, employed by Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, Middle East Broadcasting and the Office of Cuba Broadcasting, who have received recognition recently from other organizations. Here is a partial list:



-VOA correspondent Carolyn Presutti and photographer Michael Burke were honored by the Associated Press for a story on the Haitian Tarantulas, a soccer team with players who lost limbs in the 2010 earthquake.



-VOA’s Bill Workinger received a Society of Professional Journalists award for local journalism.



-Ilir Ikonomi, team leader of VOA’s Albanian Service, was awarded the Medal of Gratitude by Albanian President Bujar Nishani.



-Steve Ember was designated a finalist in the “Best Narration” category at the New York Festivals International Radio Awards for his work on “The Making of a Nation.”



-Radio Farda’s Vahid Pourostad was a Silver Radio Winner at the 2013 New York Festivals International Radio Programs and Promos Awards for his radio documentary, “Solitary Confinement.”



-RFE/RL correspondent Olesya Vartanyan was awarded a “Special Prize for Peace Journalism” by the Delegation of the European Union to Georgia and the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM).



-Radio Free Afghanistan received a letter of appreciation for its promotion of human rights from the country’s Independent Human Rights Commission.



-For the second year in a row, RFE/RL was named an “Official Honoree” in the Radio & Podcasts category at the 2013 Webby Awards, for outstanding achievement in new media and creative technology.



-Pan Arab Web Awards Academy gave Radio Sawa the Facebook Interactive Award for its interactivity with the audience, rich content, easy to navigate design and the number of “likes.”



-Radio Free Asia’s Uyghur Service reporter Shohret Hoshur won silver in the international contest’s category of “Best Coverage of an Ongoing News Story” for his investigation into the enforced disappearance of Uyghurs after deadly ethnic unrest in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in July 2009.



-RFA Korean reporter Jinkuk Kim took bronze in the category of “Best Human Interest Story” for his piece on the mixed emotions of North Korean refugees who watched the U.S.-North Korea women’s soccer match in the 2012 London Olympics.



-RFA won a Gracie Award for its Cantonese language entry “Kidnapped Woman Reunites with Family.” The awards are sponsored by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.



-RFA also won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.



-And RFA’s e-book on the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989 won the top award for innovative production technology at this year’s AIB International Media Excellence Awards.



The organization posted a full list, including more detailed biographical information about each journalist.