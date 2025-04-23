Judge Orders VOA to be Restored

The Trump administration’s efforts to shut down the Voice of America broadcast network were handed a setback this week when a federal court judge ordered the administration to restore the service.

The shutdown of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) was ordered as part of the administration’s DOGE cuts and was termed illegal by VOA at the time it was ordered in March. The executive order to “reduce the performance of their statutory functions and associated personnel to the minimum presence and function required by law,” resulted in more than 1,000 employees being placed on leave and the termination of 600 contracts.

This resulted in the first time since it was founded in 1942 that the VOA had to terminate its broadcasts. The VOA sued the administration, accusing it of taking a “chainsaw approach” to the service. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty also sued the USAGM “to avoid irreparable harm” to the service. VOA and RFE/RL are both funded by Congress.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth issued a preliminary injunction ordering that the administration “take all necessary steps” to reinstate employees and contractors as well as to restore funding to Radio Free Asia and Middle East Broadcasting Network. Lamberth—who is presiding over a half-dozen lawsuits filed by employees and contractors—is also requiring the broadcasters to file monthly status reports to confirm that USAGM is complying with his order.

The ruling “is a victory for the rule of law, for press freedom and journalistic integrity, and for democracy worldwide,” said Everett Kelley, president for the American Federation of Government Employees. “The Trump administration’s illegal attempt to shutter Voice of America and other outlets under the U.S. Agency for Global Media was a transparent effort to silence the voices of patriotic journalists and professionals who have dedicated their careers to spreading the truth and fighting propaganda from lawless authoritarian regimes. This preliminary injunction will allow these employees to get back to work as we continue the fight to preserve their jobs and critical mission.”

Late last month U.S. District Court Judge J. Paul Oetken issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration for taking any further action to shutter VOA.