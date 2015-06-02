BBC Taps Ericsson for Playout Services

STOCKHOLM – Software and infrastructure provider Ericsson has announced that it has signed a contract with the BBC to provide playout services for the next seven years. The contract includes playout and management services for the BBC’s portfolio of TV channels in the U.K., its interactive Red Button service and for BBC World News.

Among the services that Ericsson will provide are the technology and operations that allow broadcasters to deliver programs through network, linear television channels.

Ericsson and the BBC already have an established relationship after the Stockholm-based company officially acquired Red Bee Media, a media services company headquartered in the U.K., in May of 2014.