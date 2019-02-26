BBC Taps Bitmovin Encoder to Speed Up Content Prep

LONDON—The BBC is adding a new tool to its arsenal to help deliver content to its viewers with the announcement that it is now using the Bitmovin Encoder to speed content preparation of live programming for video on demand services.

With Bitmovin’s system, BBC can shorten the amount of time it takes for its live shows on BBC TV channels available on satellite provider set-top boxes. This is done with parallel processing for fast encoding, which speeds up the process of converting content to required formats and delivers it with a public cloud-based platform.

The encoder will also be used in UHD and HDR trials, including the BBC’s “Dynasties,” which is on the broadcaster’s on-demand service.