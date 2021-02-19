BBC Select Streaming Service Debuts in North America

NEW YORK—North America now has a foreign entry into its streaming market, as BBC Studios has officially launched its ad-free subscription streaming service, BBC Select, in the U.S. and Canada. It is initially available on Amazon Prime Video and the Apple TV app.

BBC Select will feature content that is focused on culture, politics and ideas. This will include a line-up of BBC documentary series and specials, as well as original programming. Some of the programs available at launch include “The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty,” “54 Days: America and the Pandemic,” “TV’s Black Renaissance: Reggie Yates in Hollywood,” “The Trump Show,” “Feasts,” “Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby,” “Extraordinary Places to Eat,” “100 Vaginas” and “Million Dollar Wedding Planner.” Other programs were previously announced in December 2020.

“We’re very excited to introduce BBC Select as a fresh voice in the cultural conversation,” said Louise la Grange, general manager. “The power of British storytelling, combined with the BBC’s unrivalled access to the world’s most original minds and innovative creators, makes BBC Select a unique and compelling destination for audiences in the U.S. and Canada.”

“BBC Select is a powerhouse of ideas, firing off in all directions,” said Jon Farrar, editor-in-chief. “As Select content reveals our world—in these complex times—through the lenses of culture, politics and ideas, I hope we come to understand the forces that shape what it means to be alive in 2021. We hope our shows equally keep our viewers inspired and optimistic.”

BBC Select will be available to U.S. customers for $4.99/month, and $6.99/month in Canada.