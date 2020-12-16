BBC Select Ad-Free Streaming Service Coming to North America

NEW YORK—Another streaming service is just on the horizon, as BBC Studios has announced it will be launching BBC Select, an ad-free subscription streaming channel, in early 2021 for U.S. and Canadian consumers.

BBC Select will offer U.K. programs that cover three main topics: culture, politics and ideas. A good portion of the programs will be exclusive premieres for North American audiences. Among the programs set to be available on the streaming service will be “Grayson Perry: Big American Road Trip,” “Brainwashing Stacey” with Stacey Dooley, “The Romantic Revolution” from Sir Simon Schama and work from filmmaker Louis Theroux.

“BBC Select is for those who crave knowledge, new perspectives and programs that are not your standard fare,” said Louise la Grange, general manager & launch director. “BBC Select will combine a rich line up of never-before-seen shows in the U.S. and Canada with a prized portfolio of thought-provoking, eye-opening programs that provide context and color to the world we all share—all in one place.”

“As we shift our business focus to engaging our fans direct, the digital space offers us the opportunity to bring audiences a portfolio of shows that bring new ideas and perspectives into the conversation,” said Rebecca Glashow, president, BBC Studios—America. “Our research has shown that audiences are looking for an alternative to what is already out there. BBC Select is it.”