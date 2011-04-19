BBC Picks Quantel for new Installation



Quantel has announced a contract with the BBC for the installation of a sQ system at the broadcaster’s new MediaCityUK location.



The Enterprise sQ news production system will power BBC North regional operations and be integrated with an existing Jupiter asset management system at MediaCityUK, located at Salford Quays. It will also be used to support Newsround, part of the Corporation’s children’s programming.



The complete setup includes 570 hours of HD storage, 40 sQ View, sQ Cut and sQ Edit applications and seven Final Cut Pro editors. Five Quantel sQ Load and six Power Portal applications will handle file ingest, with video feeds split across 12 HDSDI ports. Playout to air runs through two Quantel Enterprise sQ servers, under the control of Mosart automation.



