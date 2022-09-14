BBC Live Streaming Queen Elizabeth II Lying in State

LONDON—The BBC has launched a dedicated stream of Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, "for people who want to pay their respects virtually," the public broadcaster has announced.

The BBC said the service is being offered "globally for those who want to pay their respects but cannot travel to London or are physically unable to queue."

The stream is available on the BBC home page, the BBC News website and app, the iPlayer, BBC Parliament and Red Button. The stream can be seen here (opens in new tab) until Monday, the morning of the funeral, the BBC said.

People will be able to file past the coffin in Westminster Hall until 06:30 BST on Monday, the BBC reported.