BBC Live Streaming Queen Elizabeth II Lying in State
The live stream will be available until Monday, Sept. 19, the morning of the funeral, the BBC reported
LONDON—The BBC has launched a dedicated stream of Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, "for people who want to pay their respects virtually," the public broadcaster has announced.
The BBC said the service is being offered "globally for those who want to pay their respects but cannot travel to London or are physically unable to queue."
The stream is available on the BBC home page, the BBC News website and app, the iPlayer, BBC Parliament and Red Button. The stream can be seen here (opens in new tab) until Monday, the morning of the funeral, the BBC said.
People will be able to file past the coffin in Westminster Hall until 06:30 BST on Monday, the BBC reported.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.