BBC launches iPlayer in Canada

The BBC iPlayer, arguably the world’s most successful catch-up and streaming TV service, has made landfall in North America with its launch in Canada. It will initially be available as a subscription service there for the Apple iPad as an application, with monthly subscriptions for full access, as well as some free content. Series available on the service include Spooks, Eastenders, Top Gear, Doctor Who and Blue Planet.

The iPlayer’s international launch came in July 2011 with availability in 11 European countries outside the UK itself, followed by its non-European debut in Australia (September) and then Denmark, Sweden and Finland (October). The U.S. launch is thought to be imminent.