BBC, Global News Go With Mo-Sys StarTracker for Elections

LONDON—The StarTracker from Mo-Sys Engineering is an automatic, real-time optical camera tracking system that has recently been utilized by both the BBC and Canada’s Global News. BBC used the system, along with Vizrt grpahics, during the U.K. general elections; Global News did the same during its election coverage.

This was the first time that Global News used the StarTracker system and paired it with older equipment. With the Mo-Sys system they created a temporary virtual set environment for the election on May 9.

The BBC has been using StarTracker for a while, with the most recent example being its fourth live election event. Coverage of the general election on June 8 featured three StarTracker systems.

Mo-Sys is a London-based company that designs and builds camera robotics and camera tracking for AR and VR for the film and broadcast industry.