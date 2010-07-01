BBC analyzes match incidents with LiberoVision

The BBC is showing 360-degree rotating freeze frames of World Cup match incidents using Libero developed by LiberoVision. The Libero system is available exclusively to the BBC during the tournament to analyze controversial decisions such as tight offside and ball-over-the-line calls.



The system draws on footage from three cameras, positioned above and behind the players, on the 18-yard line and behind the goal.



The freeze frame takes up to five minutes to render and is only used at halftime and post-match, when the BBC’s presentation takes over from the host broadcast.



“The system is now far more realistic and merges multiple camera angles rather than using CGI, which really excites our pundits,” said Phil Sibson, producer for BBC Sport.

Libero is being used in conjunction with the BBC’s existing replay system, Piero.