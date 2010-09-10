BBC Adopts Adobe Premiere as NLE of Choice

In one of its most significant broadcast deployments to date, Adobe Systems this week announced that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is adopting Adobe Premiere Pro CS5 software as the company’s primary tool for desktop nonlinear editing.



When the BBC launched its Creative Desktop Initiative in 2007 to improve workflow efficiency, create a tapeless environment and reduce costs, it announced that it was deploying the Adobe Creative Suite 3 Production Premium as its preferred solution for PC-based nonlinear editing and post-production. Now, the corporation is implementing an additional 2,000 seats of Adobe Premiere Pro CS5 software, the latest generation of Creative Suite.



Adobe is demonstrating Premiere Pro CS5 at IBC in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.



“The BBC is recognized around the world as a producer of high-quality programming and news that can be trusted,” said Jim Guerard, vice president and general manager of Dynamic Media at Adobe. “By moving to Adobe Premiere Pro CS5 software, the BBC will be able to boost efficiency by working with software that is integrated with their core systems, and supports rich metadata for content repurposing that can result in new revenue streams.”