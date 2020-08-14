Bannister Lake Hosting Webinar on Election Coverage Plans

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario—Bannister Lake is offering a special resource as broadcasters prepare for a U.S. presidential election unlike any other in recent memory.

Because of the impact of COVID-19 and the potential increase of mail-in ballots, the flow and reporting of results data will be different than in years past. To help provide insight on this for producers, reporters and analysts covering the election, Bannister Lake is hosting a special webinar with Drew McCoy, the president of election results and data collection and reporting service for Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ).

During the webinar, McCoy will discuss what election production teams can expect regarding the dissemination of official results and how this will impact coverage planning, making calls, timelines and other potential challenges.

“We’re pleased to be joining forces with Bannister Lake to inform production teams everywhere about extraordinary changes in store for election data reporting this November,” said McCoy. “It’s crucial for anyone covering the elections to understand the implications and anticipate how their work will be impacted.”