Bannister Lake Adopts NewTek NDI for IP Production

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO—NewTek’s Network Device Interface has dipped its toe into Banister Lake, as the broadcast data aggregation and graphics provider has integrated NewTek’s NDI technology for live IP production workflows over Ethernet networks. With this new technology, Bannister Lake software will be recognized as a video source by other NDI-enabled devices and applications on the same network.

Bannister Lake will utilize the NDI technology with its Super Ticker Chameleon data presentation, management and playout system. With NDI, the Chameleon system can now provide real-time graphic and alpha channel playout to other NDI-enabled production system in an IP network.

In addition, with this new integration, Bannister Lake will now be part of the NewTek Developer Network, an ecosystem of IP-enabled products.

Bannister Lake will showcase the Super Ticker Chameleon with NDI integration at the upcoming IBC 2016 show in Amsterdam.