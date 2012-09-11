Azteca America Chooses Digital Nirvana’s Monitor IQ Essentials

NEWARK, Calif.—Azteca America, a Hispanic television network based in Glendale, Calif., has chosen Digital Nirvana’s Monitor IQ Essentials Broadcast Monitoring System to ensure FCC regulatory compliance for its network feeds.

Azteca America selected Monitor IQ Essentials, one of four versions of Monitor IQ, which enables quality control functions such as multi-channel HD/SD recording, logging, air-check monitoring, loudness monitoring, searching, repurposing and archiving. It can also monitor on-air signals to verify compliance with federal mandates, such as loudness regulations imposed by the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act.

Andrew Cain, engineering and operations manager for Azteca America, told the manufacturer that the system originally was ordered to document that closed captioning was airing properly on children’s programming. “Today, we use Monitor IQ Essentials to monitor the ATSC/QAM signals of our primary and three secondary channels. We also use it to create a DVD with video clips as well as quarterly reports to document that our signal aired in compliance with FCC regulations.”

Azteca America delivers content from its parent company, Mexico City-based TV Azteca, along with three Spanish-language sub-channels, to approximately 89 percent of the U.S. Latino population via various media platforms.



