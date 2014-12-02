Avid Everywhere Powers Content Management, Distribution for DHX

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid announced that Canadian media company DHX Media is using Avid Everywhere, and will implement a fully integrated media asset management system powered by the Avid MediaCentral Platform. Avid Interplay MAM, part of the platform’s Media Suite, will give DHX a scalable, flexible media management platform as the company continues to increase productivity, streamline its production processes, and expand its business globally.



DHX owns the one of the largest independent library of children’s programming shows such as “Caillou,” “Teletubbies,” “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” “Inspector Gadget,” “Degrassi,” and more. DHX also owns Family Channel, the most viewed children’s television channel in Canada, as well as Disney Junior and Disney XD in Canada.



Over the last eight years, DHX has built a library—through rights acquisitions and by creating original content—of more than 11,000 archived half-hours, including multiple languages and versions of each.



Previously, DHX team members searched through network folder structures to locate media. Interplay MAM will integrate the company’s media storage, transcoding, and distribution processes, making streamlining the workflow.



DHX’s business activities include adding new content to its library and finding new distribution partners. Interplay MAM is easily scalable, which will enable DHX to continue to add assets into the system seamlessly to help facilitate future growth and expansion.