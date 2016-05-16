Avid Certifies Marquis’ Project Parking

BERKSHIRE, ENGLAND—Marquis Broadcast has announced that it has been selected as an Avid Alliance Partner and that its Project Parking technology has been certified by Avid and will be distributed through its sales channels. Project Parking is a system that manages a company’s storage system.

Chris Steele, Managing Director, Marquis Broadcast; Louis Hernandez, Jr, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Avid; Erik Breiter, Director, Technical Operations at CBS, Inc.; Daniel Faulkner, Business Development Manager, Marquis Broadcast

According to Marquis Managing Director Chris Steele, Project Parking has been designed to work as a complete Avid storage management system. It analyzes Avid projects and media to recognize which projects are taking up the most space and then transfer, archive or delete accordingly.

As an Avid certified product, Project Parking will reportedly allow for easier upgrades, with product enhancements being coordinated between manufacturers for technical integration.

Marquis is a provider of content workflows and media integration software, focusing on media and metadata.