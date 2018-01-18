Aveco Master Control Installed at KLCS TV Los Angeles

PRAGUE—Aveco has made it to Hollywood with the installation of its master control automation platform with integrated media asset management as Los Angeles’ KLCS station goes into a rebuild.

The Aveco system features BXF 5.0, Myers ProTrack traffic system and Social Media Gateway. In addition, the Aveco system has the ability to customize the automation to its existing workflow, can accommodate anticipated changes for future media needs and customize interfaces.

Aveco is a provider of studio production automation, master control automation and integrate channel playout systems.