Autoscript Integrates With Sony ELC

LONDON—Vitec Videocom brand Autoscript has announced a collaboration with Sony that will integrate Autoscript’s WinPlus teleprompting software with Sony’s ELC control system.

The ELC is designed to manage newsroom control functions from a dedicated operator position, including video and sound sources, studio cameras and audio, playout servers, DDRs, and graphic devices. With the WinPlus software, the system adds control of script and the prompter rundown. The collaboration will also see Sony ELC launch the correct rundown and start position into WinPlus.

Autoscript is a provider of teleprompting equipment based in London.