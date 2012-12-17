Autodesk ships Smoke 2013

Autodesk has begun shipping the Autodesk Smoke 2013 professional video editing software.

Smoke 2013 offers editing and effects within a single, efficient timeline-based workflow and a sleek user interface. The software runs on a wide variety of Apple MacBook Pro and Apple iMac computers.

Extensive customer research and feedback received during the pre-release trial actively helped drive the product development. New features that grew directly out of user recommendations include: ability to drag and drop a clip from the source player into the timeline; ability to expand/collapse the timeline FX pipeline area; and a redesigned, streamlined of the UI and interface elements to speed up workflows.

Key features include: