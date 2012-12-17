Autodesk ships Smoke 2013
Autodesk has begun shipping the Autodesk Smoke 2013 professional video editing software.
Smoke 2013 offers editing and effects within a single, efficient timeline-based workflow and a sleek user interface. The software runs on a wide variety of Apple MacBook Pro and Apple iMac computers.
Extensive customer research and feedback received during the pre-release trial actively helped drive the product development. New features that grew directly out of user recommendations include: ability to drag and drop a clip from the source player into the timeline; ability to expand/collapse the timeline FX pipeline area; and a redesigned, streamlined of the UI and interface elements to speed up workflows.
Key features include:
- New Smoke user interface (UI)
- ConnectFX—node-based compositing inside the timeline;
- A robust toolset with high-end finishing tools;
- Flexible system requirements—runs on most Apple iMac and MacBook Pro systems using high-bandwidth Thunderbolt storage and I/O bringing high-end editing.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox