Autodesk begins shipping Smoke 2012 for Mac OS X

Autodesk has begun shipping Autodesk Smoke 2012 for Mac OS X software, an all-in-one editorial finishing tool with an integrated 3-D visual effects toolset. Smoke provides an all-in-one editorial workflow by combining powerful finishing tools with the familiar workflow of a nonlinear editor to reduce complexity and streamline finishing content.

Key features include



Autodesk Smoke 2012 enhancements, including a redesigned 3-D lighting system in Action that produces cast shadows and realistic 3-D lighting artifacts;

A comprehensive stereoscopic 3-D tool set for editing, monitoring, compositing and delivering stereoscopic 3-D projects;

Integrated tools for color correction, keying and advanced 3-D compositing; and