Autodesk begins shipping Smoke 2012 for Mac OS X
Autodesk has begun shipping Autodesk Smoke 2012 for Mac OS X software, an all-in-one editorial finishing tool with an integrated 3-D visual effects toolset. Smoke provides an all-in-one editorial workflow by combining powerful finishing tools with the familiar workflow of a nonlinear editor to reduce complexity and streamline finishing content.
Key features include
- Autodesk Smoke 2012 enhancements, including a redesigned 3-D lighting system in Action that produces cast shadows and realistic 3-D lighting artifacts;
- A comprehensive stereoscopic 3-D tool set for editing, monitoring, compositing and delivering stereoscopic 3-D projects;
- Integrated tools for color correction, keying and advanced 3-D compositing; and
- Conform and finishing workflow with Apple Final Cut Pro and Avid Media Composer via AAF and XML import.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox