Autocue to Launch 'Autocue Production Suite' at IBC 2012

AMSTERDAM—At IBC 2012, teleprompter, newsroom and video server specialists Autocue will launch the “Autocue Production Suite” a new, standalone live production system that combines several components into a single cost-effective system. Features include a vision and audio mixer, a playback device, a still store, a caption generator, a picture-in-picture processor, a chromakey processor, a logo/bug/ticker inserter, an output recorder and a multiviewer.

Based on Autocue’s video server range, Autocue Production Suite provides designated video inputs for live sources, designated audio inputs, internal players, processing to provide various graphic, effect, transition, mixing and switching operations and designated outputs to provide synchronized audio and video for preview and program feeds. The system also has an internal recorder, which allows program output to be saved directly to the media store.

Autocue will also introduce solid-state versions of their video server range. Designed for OB trucks and mobile applications where space is at a premium, the two- and four-port solid state drive servers run on single PSUs and include 800GB and 2TB of unprotected storage, respectively.

IBC will also see the European launch of accessories that complement Autocue’s Master Series teleprompter range. The accessories include a 22-inch talent feedback monitor with native HD-SDI; a new mounting system; a dimmable tally light that displays any camera number from 1-9, going green when live on air; an under-monitor talent clock; and new USB controls to ensure compatibility with the latest PC hardware.

Autocue’s Master Series prompters feature lightweight, high-bright LED backlit monitors, and are just as legible indoors or out. They can also be rigged on smaller and cheaper tripod heads than competing heavier models. All Master Series prompters include a range of features, including in-board cable management and a dimmable tally light. Prompter hoods are pre-assembled for rapid set-up; reinforced for extra stability; and a unique glass-holder mechanism makes the pane easy to clean and/or replace.

Autocue will be in Stand 11.F34.