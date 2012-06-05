Australia's leading Pay TV provider expands Pilat Media installation

Pilat Media Global, a supplier of business management software to the media industry, has secured a deal with Australian pay-TV provider FOXTEL, which is expanding its deployment of Pilat's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) with the addition of IBMS Rights.

IBMS Rights will provide FOXTEL with a centralized tool for managing the rights for each piece of content to be delivered to multiple platforms and devices.

Available either as a standalone solution or as an addition to IBMS-managed environments, IBMS Rights delivers centralized rights management for all types of broadcasting operations and platforms. With IBMS Rights, media operations can manage contracts and licensed rights for all content to be distributed through their own services or through sub-licensing.

Acquisitions and finance personnel can log on and centrally manage consumption and distribution rights for all acquired or self-produced content, and they can record and process any rights conditions or obligations using IBMS Rights' flexible and extensible business rules engine.

"We launched IBMS Rights in 2010 with customers like FOXTEL in mind — successful media enterprises that are looking to maximize revenues in this multiplatform world, while at the same time ensure compliance with multiple and highly varied contractual obligations," said Avi Engel, CEO of Pilat Media.