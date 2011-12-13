Australia Broadcaster Upgrades with Grass Valley

SAN FRANCISCO: Nine Network recently received its third Kayenne video production center from Grass Valley, as part of an overall studio refurbishment for their Sydney studio.



Grass Valley engineers were on site providing system design and integration servicing to the broadcaster’s range of legacy and new HD production equipment. Two 2.5 M/E Kayenne systems were previously installed inside Nine Networks’ HD control rooms.



“We like the Kayenne because it’s the most flexible and complete production platform that enables our operators to produce the great looking shows that Nine has become known for,” said Geoff Sparke, director of broadcast operations at Nine Network. “Among our competitors, this latest Kayenne is the largest system in our region and we plan to push it to the max.”



The newest Kayenne includes a 3.5 M/E frame and 4 M/E control panel, featuring multi-layered effects and DVE transitions. It also features Grass Valley’s DoubleTake split M/E technology, setting the available M/Es to 10.



Kayenne also features up to 30 keyers and 20 DPM effects channels, one thousand E-MEMs with Define E-MEM, partial keyframing, and 999 macros for fast and easily edited effects.



