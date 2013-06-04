Austin rental house adds five new FUJINON Premier PL mount lenses
Omega Broadcast Group, an Austin, TX, based video rental house, has acquired five new FUJINON Cabrio PL Mount telephoto zoom lenses, including four 19-90mm (ZK4.7×19) and one 85-300mm (ZK3.5×85) for 35mm and digital cinematography.
The lenses, which are available for sale or rent, may be paired with Omega Broadcast’s Sony PMW-F5 CineAlta 2K Capable or PMW-F55 CineAlta 4K digital cinema cameras.
The 19mm-90mm Cabrio Premier PL lens offers a T2.9 maximum aperture with nine iris blades, while the 85mm-300mm PL Mount telephoto zoom lens offers a focal length of 85mm-218mm at T2.9 and 300mm at T4.0, both with 200-degree focus rotation.
Both lenses feature an exclusive detachable servo drive unit, making them suitable for use as a standard PL cine lens or an ENG-style lens, and both may be controlled using cinema industry standard wireless controllers as well as existing FUJINON wired and wireless units.
