Audiovox Launches Dyle Wireless Mobile DTV Receiver for iOS And Android

NEW YORK — Audiovox Electronics announced that is has launched Audiovox mobiletv, a wireless mobile DTV app-enabled device designed to bring free live TV to iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. It represents the first Mobile DTV receiver that doesn’t have to be physically connected to the viewing device.



Developed by Siano, the receiver delivers Dyle mobile TV, operated by Mobile Content Venture, a joint-venture of 12 major broadcast groups, who will be providing the content. Dyle mobile TV is available in 38 markets, reaching 57 percent of the U.S, delivering live broadcast TV, including local and national news, sports and entertainment programming to mobile devices.



Using the Dyle mobile TV app was developed by Siano and available from the App Store and Google Play, the Audiovox mobiletv receiver will enable millions of Apple and Android device users to watch live TV on their devices without the need for Internet or cellular connection. Ultimately, this will help consumers extend the live TV experience and give them greater levels of choice and flexibility – completely free.



The Audiovox mobiletv receiver is compatible with both iOS (30-pin and Lightning adapters) and Android devices. The Dyle Mobile TV App by Siano from the App Store and Google Play enables users to view Digital TV transmitted via ATSC-M/H with no need for a data plan or Internet connection. Audiovox notes that the compact wireless unit fits in a pocket, can be taken anywhere and can be moved around indoors to find a location with the best reception. Audiovox mobiletv includes a program guide, pause/rewind features, an internal battery providing up to four hours of TV viewing, and a USB charging cable.





MSRP on the device is $129.99 and is available at select regional, national and online retailers. (Amazon shows it for $99 and reports it “temporarily out of stock.” Dyle™ mobile TV services are available immediately without a subscription fee, subject to change at any time. Coverage varies in participating markets, not all stations are available in all markets.