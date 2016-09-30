Audio-Technica Launches Subsidiary Alteros

STOW, OHIO—Audio-Technica has announced the formation of Alteros, a subsidiary company that will focus on providing technically advanced technology that addresses frequency spectrum and how it affects the operation of wireless products in live audio production, broadcast studios, sporting events and other applications.

Philip Cajka, Audio-Technica U.S. president and CEO, and Jackie Green, Audio-Technica U.S. vice president R&D/Engineering and Alteros president and CTO.

Jackie Green, Audio-Technica U.S. vice president of R&D/Engineering, has been tapped to serve as Alteros’ president and CTO. Additional members of the Alteros executive team include Brian Friar as executive vice president digital engineering and Bob Green as executive vice president of product engineering.

Alteros will take from A-T’s previous research on ultra-wideband and RF technology to address issues facing frequency spectrum allocation, frequency auctions, and frequency coordination. The subsidiary’s first technology platform is based off A-T’s SpectraPulse ultra-wideband wireless microphone system.