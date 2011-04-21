Audio-Technica intros omnidirectional condenser boundary microphone

Audio-Technica (www.audio-technica.com) has introduced the U851RO omnidirectional condenser boundary microphone, featuring high speech intelligibility and transparent sound quality for surface-mount applications in broadcast production applications.

Audio-Technica said the U851RO's small-diameter UniPoint capsule near the boundary eliminates phase distortion and delivers clear, high-output performance. The unit is equipped with a PivotPoint rotating output connector, allowing the cable to exit from either the rear or the bottom of the microphone; a UniSteep filter, which provides a steep low-frequency attenuation to improve sound pickup without affecting voice quality; and UniGuard RFI-shielding technology, which offers rejection of RF interference.

Self-contained electronics eliminate the need for an external power module. It accepts interchangeable condenser elements in cardioid and hypercardioid polar patterns. The new microphone features a low-profile design with a low-reflectance black finish for minimum visibility, in addition to a heavy die-cast case and silicon foam bottom pads to help minimize coupling of surface vibration to the microphone.

The U851RO's low-profile element provides a uniform omnidirectional polar pattern with a 360-degree acceptance angle. The microphone is currently available.