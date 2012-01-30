Audio-Technica Debuts Two Dynamic Mics
Audio-Technica, celebrating its 50th year in business, has debuted a pair of new handheld dynamic microphones, the ATM510 and ATM610a.
These mics are designed for heavy duty live use with beefed up internal shock-mounting and all-metal construction. A multistage grille is aimed at knocking down sibilants and plosives. Inside A-T uses its Hi-Energy neodymium magnets.
ATM510
ATM610a
The ATM510 is a cardioid mic. The ATM610a has a slightly better response curve and a hypercardioid pattern.
Both ship with a Quiet-Flex stand clamp, stand adapter and a protective carrying pouch.
Prices: ATM510 — $169 (MSRP), $99 (MAP); ATM610a — $259 (MSRP), $149 (MAP)
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox