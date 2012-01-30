Audio-Technica Debuts Two Dynamic Mics



Audio-Technica, celebrating its 50th year in business, has debuted a pair of new handheld dynamic microphones, the ATM510 and ATM610a.



These mics are designed for heavy duty live use with beefed up internal shock-mounting and all-metal construction. A multistage grille is aimed at knocking down sibilants and plosives. Inside A-T uses its Hi-Energy neodymium magnets.





ATM510



ATM610a

The ATM510 is a cardioid mic. The ATM610a has a slightly better response curve and a hypercardioid pattern.



Both ship with a Quiet-Flex stand clamp, stand adapter and a protective carrying pouch.



Prices: ATM510 — $169 (MSRP), $99 (MAP); ATM610a — $259 (MSRP), $149 (MAP)



