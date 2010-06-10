Audio-Technica announces five-year warranty

Audio-Technica is now offering extended five-year warranties on a large portion of its product range, including its Engineered Sound, Artist Elite, 40 Series and selected broadcast and production products. This warranty is effective for all applicable products purchased from an authorized Audio-Technica U.S. dealer on or after January 1, 2010.

The affected broadcast and production products includes some of Audio-Technica’s most popular shotgun, stereo, handheld and gooseneck mics. Models include Audio-Technica’s new BP4001 cardioid and BP4002 omnidirectional dynamic interview microphones, introduced at NAB. Also included are the AT8004 and AT8004L interview mics; AT8010 omnidirectional condenser; AT8031 and AT8033 cardioid condensers; a wide range of Line + Gradient microphones; and the full range of A-T’s current stereo microphones, including shotguns, boundary and X/Y form factors.

In addition, Audio-Technica’s new warranty will apply to its Engineered Sound line of installation products, including the ATCS-60 infrared conference system and SpectraPulse ultra-wideband wireless system. The Artist Elite line of live performance mics is also covered, including all wired and wireless models. Finally, A-T’s 40 Series of studio mics receives the same five-year warranty as standard, including purchases of the AT4080, AT4081, AT4050ST, AT4047MP, AT4040 and AT4050 dating all the way back to January 1, 2009.