Audio Precision breaks speed barrier

Audio Precision has introduced a new analyzer that returns 19 key audio measurements in about one second. The multitone analyzer will become available in the upcoming release of APx500 v2.7.

This testing speed means that production line managers no longer have to choose between speed and quality when specifying their audio test equipment. They will be able to achieve reliable, consistent results with a minimum number of test stations, ensuring lower defect rates at a lower cost per unit.

The new APx multitone analyzer returns the following results in graphic or tabular data form: level; total harmonic distortion and intermodulation distortion plus noise); noise density spectrum, gain; TD+N spectrum; noise RMS level; relative level; crosstalk; signal-to-noise ratio; deviation; crosstalk at tone; DC level; phase; total RMS level; frequency shift; phase at tone; RMS level at tone; FFT spectrum; TD+N ratio; and maximum level at tone.

Speeds of about one second are attainable using the APx API, the typical implementation on an automated production line. When the APx GUI is controlling the APx, speeds are closer to three seconds for 19 results.

The new APx v2.7 software powers all APx analyzers, including the new APx515 production test audio analyzer, the APx525 high-performance audio analyzer and the APx585 multichannel audio analyzer.

The APx500 v2.7 is a free update for all APx users. It will be available for download in mid-December.