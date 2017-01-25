Auction Proceeds Round 9: $18,505,053,387
WASHINGTON—TV Incentive spectrum auction proceeds hit $18,505,053,387 after nine rounds of bidding concluded on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Round 9 ended up raising $21.4 million over Round 8. Round 10 will commence Thursday morning as scheduled.
Demand continued to outpace supply in smaller markets, like Guam, which is “partial economic area” No. 413 out of 416 total wireless licensing areas, or PEAs. (See chart below list proceeds for a comparison of supply, demand and Round 10 opening bid prices.)
Round proceeds and amount raised in each round:
Round 1: $17.7 billion
R2 Raised $508,164,087
R2 Total: $18,208,164,087
R3 Raised: $91,318,500
R3 Total: $18,299,482,587
R4 Raised: $55,399,540
R4 Total: $18,354,882,127
R5 Raised: $58,949,560
R5 Total: $18,413,831,687
R6 Raised: $26,192,300
R6 Total: $18,440,023,987
R7 Raised: $21,500,000
R7 Total: $18,461,523,987
R8 Raised: $22,114,400
R8 Total: $18,483,638,387
R9 Raised: $21,415,000
R9 Total: $18,505,053,387
R2 Raised $508,164,087
R2 Total: $18,208,164,087
R3 Raised: $91,318,500
R3 Total: $18,299,482,587
R4 Raised: $55,399,540
R4 Total: $18,354,882,127
R5 Raised: $58,949,560
R5 Total: $18,413,831,687
R6 Raised: $26,192,300
R6 Total: $18,440,023,987
R7 Raised: $21,500,000
R7 Total: $18,461,523,987
R8 Raised: $22,114,400
R8 Total: $18,483,638,387
R9 Raised: $21,415,000
R9 Total: $18,505,053,387
PEA#
Market
Cat.
Demand
Supply
R10 $Opening Bid
Population
PEA413
Guam-N. Marianas
C1-U
14
4
$66,000.00
213241
PEA132
Corpus Christi, TX
C1-U
12
4
$101,000.00
467429
PEA410
Valentine, NE
C1-U
10
4
$33,000.00
11796
PEA147
Salisbury, MD
C1-U
9
4
$87,000.00
419355
PEA243
Paducah, KY
C1-U
9
4
$50,000.00
230924
PEA107
Bangor, ME
C1-U
8
4
$119,000.00
543767
PEA135
Beaumont, TX
C1-U
8
4
$101,000.00
460666
PEA166
Redding, CA
C1-U
8
4
$83,000.00
361652
PEA192
Fayetteville, NC
C1-U
8
4
$75,000.00
319431
PEA274
Twin Falls, ID
C1-U
8
4
$41,000.00
185790
PEA297
Pendleton, OR
C1-U
8
4
$31,000.00
146709
PEA336
Grand Forks, ND
C1-U
8
4
$23,000.00
98461
PEA167
Harrisonburg, VA
C1-U
7
4
$83,000.00
360886
PEA322
Minot, ND
C1-U
7
4
$53,000.00
116439
PEA331
Plainview, TX
C1-U
7
4
$105,000.00
102732
PEA373
Walla Walla, WA
C1-U
7
4
$16,000.00
62859
PEA385
Hannibal, MO
C1-U
7
4
$494,000.00
49159
PEA393
Macon, MO
C1-U
7
4
$590,000.00
36158
PEA398
South Sioux City, NE
C1-U
7
4
$307,000.00
33946
PEA403
Lewistown, MT
C1-U
7
4
$86,000.00
21970
PEA414
US Virgin Islands
C1-U
7
4
$428,000.00
106405
PEA050
Greenville, SC
C1-U
6
4
$3,735,000.00
1220968
PEA070
Eugene, OR
C1-U
6
4
$1,289,000.00
859318
PEA100
Greenville, NC
C1-U
6
4
$283,000.00
571905
PEA113
Erie, PA
C1-U
6
4
$136,000.00
513834
PEA122
Madison, WI
C1-U
6
4
$2,829,000.00
488073
PEA159
Valdosta, GA
C1-U
6
4
$79,000.00
373343
PEA180
Flagstaff, AZ
C1-U
6
4
$945,000.00
345454
PEA204
Owensboro, KY
C1-U
6
4
$62,000.00
301206
PEA211
Ardmore, OK
C1-U
6
4
$1,959,000.00
291829
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox