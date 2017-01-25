Auction Proceeds Round 9: $18,505,053,387

WASHINGTON—TV Incentive spectrum auction proceeds hit $18,505,053,387 after nine rounds of bidding concluded on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Round 9 ended up raising $21.4 million over Round 8. Round 10 will commence Thursday morning as scheduled.



Demand continued to outpace supply in smaller markets, like Guam, which is “partial economic area” No. 413 out of 416 total wireless licensing areas, or PEAs. (See chart below list proceeds for a comparison of supply, demand and Round 10 opening bid prices.)



Round proceeds and amount raised in each round:

Round 1: $17.7 billion

R2 Raised $508,164,087

R2 Total: $18,208,164,087



R3 Raised: $91,318,500

R3 Total: $18,299,482,587



R4 Raised: $55,399,540

R4 Total: $18,354,882,127



R5 Raised: $58,949,560

R5 Total: $18,413,831,687



R6 Raised: $26,192,300

R6 Total: $18,440,023,987



R7 Raised: $21,500,000

R7 Total: $18,461,523,987



R8 Raised: $22,114,400

R8 Total: $18,483,638,387



R9 Raised: $21,415,000

R9 Total: $18,505,053,387



PEA#

Market

Cat.

Demand

Supply

R10 $Opening Bid

Population

PEA413

Guam-N. Marianas

C1-U

14

4

$66,000.00

213241

PEA132

Corpus Christi, TX

C1-U

12

4

$101,000.00

467429

PEA410

Valentine, NE

C1-U

10

4

$33,000.00

11796

PEA147

Salisbury, MD

C1-U

9

4

$87,000.00

419355

PEA243

Paducah, KY

C1-U

9

4

$50,000.00

230924

PEA107

Bangor, ME

C1-U

8

4

$119,000.00

543767

PEA135

Beaumont, TX

C1-U

8

4

$101,000.00

460666

PEA166

Redding, CA

C1-U

8

4

$83,000.00

361652

PEA192

Fayetteville, NC

C1-U

8

4

$75,000.00

319431

PEA274

Twin Falls, ID

C1-U

8

4

$41,000.00

185790

PEA297

Pendleton, OR

C1-U

8

4

$31,000.00

146709

PEA336

Grand Forks, ND

C1-U

8

4

$23,000.00

98461

PEA167

Harrisonburg, VA

C1-U

7

4

$83,000.00

360886

PEA322

Minot, ND

C1-U

7

4

$53,000.00

116439

PEA331

Plainview, TX

C1-U

7

4

$105,000.00

102732

PEA373

Walla Walla, WA

C1-U

7

4

$16,000.00

62859

PEA385

Hannibal, MO

C1-U

7

4

$494,000.00

49159

PEA393

Macon, MO

C1-U

7

4

$590,000.00

36158

PEA398

South Sioux City, NE

C1-U

7

4

$307,000.00

33946

PEA403

Lewistown, MT

C1-U

7

4

$86,000.00

21970

PEA414

US Virgin Islands

C1-U

7

4

$428,000.00

106405

PEA050

Greenville, SC

C1-U

6

4

$3,735,000.00

1220968

PEA070

Eugene, OR

C1-U

6

4

$1,289,000.00

859318

PEA100

Greenville, NC

C1-U

6

4

$283,000.00

571905

PEA113

Erie, PA

C1-U

6

4

$136,000.00

513834

PEA122

Madison, WI

C1-U

6

4

$2,829,000.00

488073

PEA159

Valdosta, GA

C1-U

6

4

$79,000.00

373343

PEA180

Flagstaff, AZ

C1-U

6

4

$945,000.00

345454

PEA204

Owensboro, KY

C1-U

6

4

$62,000.00

301206

PEA211

Ardmore, OK

C1-U

6

4

$1,959,000.00

291829