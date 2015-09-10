AT&T Taps Ericsson to Enhance TV Platform

STOCKHOLM—Following its merger with DirecTV, AT&T is looking to enhance its TV experience platform. To do so, the Dallas-based telecommunications company has turned to Sweden-based Ericsson.

Using technologies from AT&T’s U-Verse platform and AT&T’s DirecTV satellite platform, the new TV experience will serve both satellite and wireline access networks.

“Combining these technologies together uniquely positions AT&T to offer consumers an unparalleled bundled video entertainment, mobile and broadband experience,” said Enrique Rodriguez, executive vice president and chief technical officer for AT&T Entertainment and Internet Services.