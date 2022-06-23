ATSC To Hold NextGen TV Bootcamp, Seminar In Jamaica

WASHINGTON—The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) today said it will hold its Jamaica Bootcamp and Seminar July 11-14 at the Ocean Coral Springs Resort and Conference Center in Trelawny, Jamaica.

ATSC, the Jamaica DSO Regulatory and Technical Committee, Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica (BCJ) and the Spectrum Management Authority (SMA) are working together to produce the event.

“ATSC is excited that Jamaica has selected ATSC 3.0 for its transition to a digital television transmission (DTT) system and joins the growing number of countries deploying ATSC 3.0 technologies across the globe," said Madeleine Noland, ATSC president. “I am thrilled to be joining regulatory officials, broadcasters and our members in bringing this educational event to Jamaica.”

The conference will devote July 11 and half of July 12 to an in-depth technical workshop for station engineers preparing for a NextGen TV launch. The remainder of the event will offer an overview of ATSC 3.0 technology and explore the opportunities it can create to benefit the people of Jamaica. The seminar is intended for a broad audience, including regulators, engineers, station managers and government authorities, ATSC said.

"Jamaica now joins South Korea and the USA in pioneering the deployment of ATSC 3.0 (Next Generation TV), the world's latest and most advanced television transmission standard," said Cordel Green, executive director of the Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica and chairman of the Digital Switch Over (DSO) Regulatory and Technical Committee.

The commission has taken steps to enhance the nation’s ability to implement NextGen TV. It has brought on Trevor Libert as the project manager of the implementation. Libert is a certified professional with more than 30 years of experience developing and managing large, integrated projects for government ministries, departments and agencies as well as for financial institutions, said Green.

The commission also has brought on Aldo Cugnini, a 3.0 expert, as its ATSC 3.0 technical advisor, he said.

“It has been a long time coming, but change is on the horizon. We are future-proofing for generations and opening pathways for innovation towards becoming the example of that digital society in the region,” said Dr. Maria Myers Hamilton, managing director of the Spectrum Management Authority and member of the DSO Regulatory and Technical Committee, Jamaica.