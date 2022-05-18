ATSC Releases Details for its Detroit Meeting

The ATSC has released the agenda for its annual meeting next month. Traditionally held in May in Washington D.C., the conference is moving this year to Detroit, June 8-9.

This marks the association’s second in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The conference will take place at the historic Westin Book Cadillac hotel. Detroit is the home of the Motown 3.0 Test Track and Michigan itself boasts three DMA’s on-air with NEXTGEN TV including Detroit, East Lansing, and Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo.

Organizers expect a gathering of at least top 200 industry executives, media, engineers, and thought leaders.

Wednesday’s agenda will cover trends and the latest developments in developing and monetizing ATSC 3.0, while the Thursday morning schedule will focus on where NextGenTV fits within the automotive industry. Attendees will also gather for an evening event on Wednesday night at the famed Henry Ford Museum.

Details are available here.