ATSC hosts DTV boot camp in fall

This fall the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) will co-host a special seminar with Iowa Public Television designed to help broadcasters, manufacturers and others better understand its standards development processes. The “ATSC Boot Camp” will take place on Oct. 13, 2011, in Des Moines, IA.

This full-day program will start with a review of the fundamentals of the ATSC standard, like modulation, PSIP and closed captioning, and AC-3 audio technologies. Speakers will review current work on mobile DTV, 3-D TV and audio loudness. The program also will explain ongoing standards developments on “ATSC 2.0,” which includes broadcast, Internet TV opportunities, conditional access technologies and other backwards-compatible enhancements, while touching on long range plans for “ATSC 3.0,” the next-generation television broadcast standards that could be implemented a decade from now.

Iowa Public Television is located at 6450 Corporate Drive, Johnston, Iowa. For more information and to register to attend, visit the ATSC website.