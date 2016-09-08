ATSC 3.0 Physical Layer Standard Approved

WASHINGTON—The Advanced Television Systems Committee announced today that the Physical Layer transmission system for ATSC 3.0 next-generation television broadcasting has been approved as a Final Standard, signaling that the standardization process for the entire ATSC 3.0 technology platform is nearing completion. ATSC members approved the ATSC 3.0 Physical Layer Candidate Standard through balloting completed yesterday.



“The hundreds of technology experts from around the world who have contributed their time and expertise to this process have selected the best and most flexible transmission system as the foundation of ATSC 3.0. While other ingredients of the ATSC 3.0 standard are still in the final stages of standardization, the approval of the over-the-air transmission system is a foundation for the future,” said ATSC President Mark Richer.



According to the ATSC, the 3.0 Physical Layer, described in A/322, offers far more flexibility, robustness and spectral efficiency than the current digital TV broadcast standard, which was approved by the Federal Communications Commission two decades ago. The new ATSC 3.0 Physical Layer allows television broadcasters to choose from a variety of transmission parameters so that each station can tailor its signal to best serve its local market by providing the combination of services and coverage area best suited for the market and its terrain.



“We’re likely to see both 4K Ultra HD broadcasts running side-by-side with robust mobile broadcasts to handheld devices, thanks to the innate flexibility of ATSC 3.0’s Physical Layer. The system will allow high-capacity modes when stunning video is more important. And it also permits lower-capacity transmissions with extremely high robustness for receivers on the go,” Richer said.



Key capabilities of the ATSC 3.0 Physical Layer include use of Single Frequency Networks, multiple physical layer pipes, and channel bonding. Selected technologies allow for data transmission with a wide range of guard intervals, forward error correction code lengths and code rates.



The ATSC said final approval of the A/322 Physical Layer standard reflected the momentum behind next-gen TV. Work continues apace on the other elements of the suite of ATSC 3.0 standards. In March of this year, the A/321 System Discovery and Signaling (the “bootstrap”) part of the Physical Layer was standardized, and a number of other ATSC 3.0 standards are nearing the conclusion of the standardization process. (See, “First Element of ATSC 3.0 Approved for Standard,” March 28, 2016.)



These Proposed and Candidate Standards will include Video and Audio Compression, high dynamic range, wide color gamut and immersive sound, closed captioning, advanced emergency alerting, security, companion devices, personalization, applications and interactivity, watermarking and fingerprinting, and Internet Protocol delivery.



All told, some 20 standards are expected to be part of the final ATSC 3.0 suite of standards by early next year.



