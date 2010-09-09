ATG Broadcast to build new HD production and post facilities for Sky’s Harlequin 1 project

BSkyB has contracted with systems integrator ATG Broadcast to install, test and commission the studios and post-production facilities for BSkyB's new HD 1080i broadcasting facility at the network's corporate headquarters in Osterley, west London. The ATG team supervising the installation at Harlequin 1 includes deputy project manager Scott Adams, plus engineers John Brewer, Erik Olafsen and Kelvin Neath.

By all accounts the new facility, when complete, will be an impressive addition to the London skyline. The contract calls for three main technical elements and ATG has already begun work on two of these: a five-studio production center plus a large post-production resource comprising 23 general-purpose video edit suites, 11 fast turnaround edit suites, five playout edit suites, six Sky Sports News edit suites and six desktop post-production craft stations.

Also part of the post phase is an eight-position content handling area, two graphics preparation areas, a new media production area and an international commentary area. Auxiliary premises adjacent to ATG’s Letchworth headquarters have been acquired to accommodate equipment arriving for preinstallation testing.

When completed, the building will provide office space and accommodate more than 400 data servers. Energy-conservation is a central feature of the structure, including a combined cooling, heating and power plant. The studios are designed to permit natural ventilation. Post-production and technical areas are centrally located with a high degree of access to natural daylight and fresh air, as well as views outdoors and across floors.

ATG Broadcast is exhibiting its systems integration services on stand 8.B51 at IBC 2010 in Amsterdam.