ATG Broadcast Opens Office in Dubai Media City



DUBAI: ATG Broadcast announces the expansion of its systems integration and sales operations with the formation of a new company in the United Arab Emirates. The company will provide support to ATG Broadcast’s existing clients in the Middle East and be a base for additional activity in and around the region. The new company, ATG Middle East FZ-LLC, is located at Dubai Media City.



“The Dubai office is headed by Hassan Ghoul who joins as managing director of ATG Middle East FZ-LLC,” said ATG Broadcast MD Graham Day. “His long experience of the Middle East Broadcast market includes 21 years with Sony Broadcast Middle East, latterly as head of sales and systems integration, followed by five years with Ascent Media as director of business development for the Middle East region.”



ATG Broadcast is part of Dan Technologies' Group, a supplier of audio, video, transmission products and digital media solutions throughout Europe.



