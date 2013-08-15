ATG Broadcast completes DTT multiplex

UK-based systems integrator ATG Broadcast has completed a multiplex system that is part of an extension of terrestrial digital video broadcasting services for a major European transmission service organization.



According to Dave Whitaker, ATG Broadcast Projects Manager, the project increases the number of channels that can be carried on the DTT multiplex. "We began by creating detailed wiring drawings from outline system schematics,” said Whitaker. “We then prepared cable schedules and commenced prefabrication.”

A central piece of the installation are new encoders, multiplexers, monitoring and control subsystems, subtitlers and an SDI router.



Following assembly, the system was delivered to the relevant locations for on-site testing and is now live at various sites around the country.

