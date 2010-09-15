ATG Broadcast completes 13-channel TV4 expansion

ATG Broadcast has completed a major expansion for TV4, one of Scandinavia's largest independent broadcasters. Completed in just eight weeks from order placement, the project equips TV4's transmission partner, Ericsson, to play out 13 Canal Plus sports channels: Sport 1 (Sweden), Sport 1 (Denmark), Sport 2, Sport 3, Sport Extra, Sport Fotboll (Sweden), Sport Fotball (Norway), Sport Hockey, Sport Extra 1, Sport Extra 2, Sport Extra 3, Sport Extra 4 and Sport HD. All channels are equipped to allow live recording for instant rerun on any channel.

The new installation follows the file-based playout structure of TV4's existing infrastructure operated under Harris automation. The new installation includes Axon interface modules, a Crystal Vision 8 x 3 router, vsmStudio control panels, an Evertz 88 input multiviewer, Genelec active audio monitors and Custom Consoles desk pods.

