Ateliere Releases Free Cloud Storage Savings Calculator

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.—Ateliere Creative Technologies this week made available a free-to-use cloud storage savings calculator that enables content creators to understand the amount by which they can reduce cloud storage and save money if they were to deduplicate video using Ateliere’s technology.

Frequently, content creators produce multiple versions of media projects and titles to meet localization, compliance and other distribution requirements. Storing the duplicate media can account for additional terabytes of unnecessary cloud storage expense, the company said.

Ateliere’s cloud-native media supply chain solutions offer a deduplication feature that can reduce cloud storage footprints for most content creators by at least 70%, it said.



“At a time of record inflation, the cost of everyday expenses has gone up. In spite of this, our customers have been able to cut cloud storage costs significantly by using Ateliere to eliminate the duplicate media files stored in their content libraries and archives,” said Eric Carson, Ateliere chief revenue officer.

“The cloud storage savings calculator gives content creators a way to accurately estimate and visualize their cost savings when they switch to Ateliere to manage their content.”

The calculator makes it possible to break down storage figures by total hours of content, episodic and feature information and number of alternate versions. Bar charts show cost savings by the AWS tier of storage used. For large media companies, savings can amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars per year, it said.