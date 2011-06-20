ATCi unveils video streaming backpack

At The Cable Show 2011 MeshTV, a provider of video, satellite and mobile GSM backhaul and delivery technology, showed its LiveStreamPac Intelligent Bonding compact backpack video system for live stream TV and Web reporting.

The MeshTV LiveStreamPac system supports 3G, 4G and WiFi bonded services.

The company’s GSM channel bonding technology allows users to gather content in virtually any area. The content is then transcoded at ATCi’s MeshTV facility and delivered to iPhones, iPads, Androids, set-top boxes and computers around the world.

MeshTV’s solution is available in three different service model tiers, depending upon customer requirements starting at a cost below other industry offerings. The company provides uplink, downlink and turnaround services using teleports, flyaway and transportable uplink and downlink systems with C, Ku and Ka-Band antennas.

The MeshTV LiveStreamPac Backpack HD system offers HD video resolution, super performance, advanced encoding technology for resilient transmission in all cellular reception areas, and exclusive hardware and software devices that enable easy and affordable worldwide roaming.

The company said that with its new backpack streaming system, news gatherers and live stream producers could now turn poor coverage areas into transmission opportunities. From crowded busy streets, and public events to underground passageways and remote areas, the LiveStreamPac bonding system overcomes poor cellular coverage obstacles, taking broadcasting from any location to a new level.

Owned by Antenna Technology Communications Inc., (ATCi), MeshTV provides uplink, downlink and turnaround services using teleports, flyaway and transportable uplink and downlink systems with C, Ku and Ka-Band antennas. The company also provides production support as well as numerous additional value-added capabilities.